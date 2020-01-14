Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Trends that will define online retail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, online trends, and Meghan and Harry.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “I work for FedEx. Should I buy the stock?”
Stocks drift as earnings kickoff: Stocks drifted near record highs on Tuesday as details of the first phase of the trade deal with China are impending.
Trends that will define online retail: Varying trends like pop-up shops that take the shopper experience to a whole new level, as well as the rise of mobile shopping will continue.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle drama: The Sussexes say they want to go on their own financial path and launch a “new charitable entity,” as charity work remains a key element of Harry and Meghan’s platform.
