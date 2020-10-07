Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Trump retracts after stocks tank

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4’s James Fletcher to discuss big tech monopolies, McCafe Bakery and Dow Jones.

Dow jumps 450 points as Trump urges airline aid: Trump halted stimulus negotiations and tanked the market. Now he’s retracting and supporting airline aid.

Congressional report calls big tech monopolies: Congress is challenging big tech to break up monopolies.

McDonald’s adds bakery items to menu: The chocolate chip cookies and McFlurries are getting some company on McDonald’s dessert menu: Apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

