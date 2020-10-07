SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4’s James Fletcher to discuss big tech monopolies, McCafe Bakery and Dow Jones.
Dow jumps 450 points as Trump urges airline aid: Trump halted stimulus negotiations and tanked the market. Now he’s retracting and supporting airline aid.
Congressional report calls big tech monopolies: Congress is challenging big tech to break up monopolies.
McDonald’s adds bakery items to menu: The chocolate chip cookies and McFlurries are getting some company on McDonald’s dessert menu: Apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.
Latest Stories:
- US postal worker in New Jersey arrested, accused of dumping mail and election ballots
- Recovering from virus, Trump goes to Oval Office
- Feds: Alameda caregiver stole $360K from elderly couple
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Trump retracts after stocks tank
- Gov. Newsom’s staff member positive for COVID-19