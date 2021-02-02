Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Uber alcohol delivery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black informs us of Uber’s latest purchase: an alcohol delivery service.

Uber purchased Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

According to the company, “Drizly works with thousands of local merchants to provide consumers with an incredible selection of beer, wine, and spirits with competitive, transparent pricing.”

Uber plans to integrate it with Uber Eats — but the Drizly app will remain live.

Alcohol sells — but heavy regulations make it difficult. During the pandemic, several governors allowed restaurants to offer alcoholic drinks for takeout so they can survive.

Uber says Drizly has been designed to be fully compliant with local regulations in more than 1,400 cities across a majority of U.S. states.