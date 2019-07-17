Live Now
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Uber launches on-the-go shopping app

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about Uber, Chipotle, and Formula E motor-sports.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I work for Domino’s. Is the stock a good idea?”

Uber launches shopping app: Commerce platform Cargo launched its app Wednesday in a collaboration with Uber, allowing riders who purchase things in the marketplace 10% back of the purchase in the form of Uber credits.

Chipotle stock hits new highs: According to Markets Insider, Chipotle hit a record high Monday at $759 per share, exceeding its last mid-day record of $758.61.

Formula E motor sports thriving: Formula E’s fifth season came to a close over the weekend in New York City.

