SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. lifted stocks.

Investors are hopeful that Congress will finally agree on another COVID relief bill as the first U.S. residents begin getting vaccinated.

Also being discussed, Amazon reveals a driverless rideshare vehicle, and Apple has a new fitness subscription to rival Peloton — and it’s cheaper.