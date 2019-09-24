Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Vegan burgers aren’t so healthy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about US home buying, PG&E, and vegan burgers.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is buying an investment property a good idea?”

US home price growth unchanged: According to Standard & Poor’s, the national home price index posted a 3.2% year-over-year increase in July.

Fight over PG&E’s bankruptcy plan: PG&E is apparently urging a judge to reject a competing reorganization plan because the proposal would pay fire victims who lost their homes before insurance companies and “enrich” bondholders.

Vegan burgers aren’t so healthy: “Plant-based” food or vegan food is all the rage lately thanks to the most-hyped brands like Impossible Burger.

