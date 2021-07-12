Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Virgin Galactic flight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses Richard Branson’s successful trip to space.

The billionaire went to space with his company Virgin Galactic.

“My mission statement, which I wrote inside my spacesuit, is to turn the dream of space travel into a reality – for my grandchildren, for your grandchildren, for everyone,” Branson said.

He was onboard the company’s first test flight with a full crew in the cabin.

Now, Virgin Galactic is selling tickets to get on a future flight to space.