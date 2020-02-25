Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Virgin Galactic stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about home prices, stocks, and Virgin Galactic.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Does it make sense to file an extension for my taxes?

Stocks waver after worst day in 2 years: This comes as investors become increasingly concerned about the coronavirus as the disease spreads to western Europe.

Home price growth acceleration: According to the Case-Shiller index, price appreciation increased in December but the overall rate of home-price growth was slower in 2019 compared to 2018.

Virgin Galactic stock: Shares of Virgin Galactic climbed more than 6% as speculative trading in the space tourism company continues.

