Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Wall Street rebounds

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins James Fletcher to discuss Wall Street’s rebound after a rocky fall season for the stock market amid rollercoaster coronavirus relief talks.

Also up for discussion: Kanye West bought his wife Kim Kardashian a talking hologram of her late father, and WWE is actually thriving with its digital content during the pandemic.

