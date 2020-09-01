Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Walmart + takes on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Zoom, Walmart, and Netflix.

Zoom’s video stock jumps: Zoom reported Monday that sales jumped to $663.5 million in the three months through July 31 from just a year ago.

Walmart+ takes on Amazon: Walmart’s new subscription service is offering a $98 annual fee, below Amazon’s $199 a year. Walmart+ members get unlimited delivery from stores, gas discounts, and the ability to pay in an app and skip- the checkout line.

Netflix’s free content: Netflix’s new free-to-watch offer is available for some movies and series, no account or password needed! But there is a catch – only the first episodes in series are included.

