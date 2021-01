SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black gives more insight into the streaming competition, with a new winner on Monday.

NBC Peacock obtained exclusive streaming rights to WWE, a huge grab for the streaming newcomer.

WWE Network already had its own streaming platform, which is shutting down due to the deal.

With ads, people can subscribe to Peacock for $4.99 a month.