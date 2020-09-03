Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Will TikTok be the next Facebook?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal and TikTok.

Markets start to sector rotate: Sector rotation is when investors get fatigue over what has worked and move into recently neglected sectors that might work.

The Sussexes sign major Netflix deal: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to house programming from the couple’s new production company.

TikTok tries to be the next Facebook: Companies like Microsoft are looking into buying TikTok and turning it into Facebook’s biggest competitor.

