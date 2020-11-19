Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Wonder Woman’s HBO Max debut

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4’s James Fletcher to discuss Wonder Woman 1984’s HBO Max debut.

The movie will be released in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time this Christmas day.

The release will allow movie-goers to catch a new film on the big screen while also capturing the audience who are following safety guidelines with the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 can make for a push in new streaming sign-ups while giving theatre chains some much-needed business.