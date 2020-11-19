Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Wonder Woman’s HBO Max debut

Tech Trends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4’s James Fletcher to discuss Wonder Woman 1984’s HBO Max debut.

The movie will be released in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time this Christmas day.

The release will allow movie-goers to catch a new film on the big screen while also capturing the audience who are following safety guidelines with the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 can make for a push in new streaming sign-ups while giving theatre chains some much-needed business.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News