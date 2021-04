SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — YouTube, the top platform for watching videos, is projected to match streaming giant Netflix in revenue.

While YouTube has had a premium subscription option for a while, its draw has always been free videos at the price of sitting through some advertisement.

The platform has grown even bigger during the pandemic, and if viewership continues as it is, experts believe it could meet the approximately $30 billion in revenue that Netflix makes off of its subscriptions.