Rob Black’s winners & losers: YouTube to surpass Netflix as ‘king of streaming’

YouTube grew so much lately that 2022 could be the year it supersedes Netflix as the biggest streaming business.

While also considered a social media platform, the Google-owned site’s focus on video makes it a big rival for streamers like Netflix.

YouTube’s ad revenue was $7.2 billion in the third quarter, up 43% from a year earlier. Meanwhile Netflix, with quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion, grew 16% during the same period.