Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Zoom named company of the year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins James Fletcher to discuss stocks, Howard Stern’s radio show, “King of All Media” and this year’s company of the year.

Stocks drop amid virus surge and more tougher restrictions went into effect nationwide.

Zoom is named company of the year by Yahoo Finance.

The company began in 2011 and surged in users in 2020 during the pandemic as a means to socially distance while connecting with others.

Howard Stern extended his radio contract with SiriusXM for his show “The Howard Stern Show” for another five years, according to The Associated Press.

The “King of all Media” has also covered in the deal an audio and video archive that extends for seven years.

