Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney’s record-breaking shares

Tech Trends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins James Fletcher to discuss stocks, Disney shares, and Airbnb and DoorDash IPO. 

Stocks pulled back from record highs Monday morning, with Disney stock hitting a record high just days before.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will discuss Pfizer’s emergency use authorization request for its vaccine. 

Meanwhile, Airbnb increased the price range for its initial public offering this week.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News