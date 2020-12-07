Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Disney’s record-breaking shares

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins James Fletcher to discuss stocks, Disney shares, and Airbnb and DoorDash IPO.

Stocks pulled back from record highs Monday morning, with Disney stock hitting a record high just days before.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will discuss Pfizer’s emergency use authorization request for its vaccine.

Meanwhile, Airbnb increased the price range for its initial public offering this week.