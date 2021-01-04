Slack reports massive service outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the first Monday back to work after the new year, thousands of virtual employees were met with a major disruption.

Slack has a service outage.

The virtual tool with public and private messaging is commonly used in workplaces for quick chats and announcements.

Downdetector.com showed nearly 14,000 individual reports of a Slack service outage by 7:15 a.m. PST.

At 7:14 a.m., the company said:

“Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we’ll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

By 8:20 a.m. Slack said that “all hands are on deck,” to fix the problem:

“We’re continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service. All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate. We’ll be back in a half hour to keep you posted.”

Down Detector says 71% of people have connectivity problems, while 27% of people reported having problems with sending messages.

According to comments on the site, the outage is worldwide.

The disruption was met with several tweets about people who welcomed the chance to slack off on Monday morning.

Check back for updates.