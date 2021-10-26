Tech test: Does a smart scale actually help you lose weight?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The COVID-19 pandemic has, for many, shone a light on how important health is.

I’ve always wanted to take my health more seriously, but I typically struggle to stay on track and monitor my progress. There are countless smart scales out there to help, but the Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale caught my eye.

It’s the first scale to provide a cardiovascular check-up in less than 30 seconds, by measuring something called Vascular Age.

In other words, the scale can estimate the age of your arteries to give you an idea of how good, or bad, your cardiovascular health is.

In a KRON4 Tech Test, I decided to try it out.

It’s no question that Withings goes all-in on measuring your health data because it also measures weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass.

For two months, I stepped on the scale to track my weight. I also tracked my workouts and diet in the app that pairs with the scale.

As you weigh yourself, you can visually see via graphs in the app how your body composition changes each day.

Results:

I actually lost 10 pounds over the course of my 2-month test. The scale lets you set goals when you start using it, and that definitely helped.

Weight

Body Fat%

Muscle Mass %

Bone Mass%

Body Water%

Vascular Age

In September, my weight went down 5.5 pounds, and in October my weight went down 4.7 pounds. My body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and water percentages are documented in the graphs above.

My “Vascular Age” was considered Normal during the entirety of my weigh-ins. After 5 weigh-ins, the scale is able to provide the “cardiovascular check-up”.

“Arteries can age more or less depending on your lifestyle. Based on years of research, our exclusive algorithm estimates the age of your arteries to give you a clearer picture of your overall cardiovascular health,” according to Withings.

Pros:

The scale automatically recognizes up to eight people. So it will say “Liz” when I step on, but it’ll say “John,” when my roommate steps on.

The app tracks how many steps you’ve taken, so if you’re tracking your workouts, it already adds in your daily steps.

It connects to apps like Apple Fitness, Fitbit, and Google Fit to showcase your health data wherever you please.

It has a pregnancy mode to accurately weigh your newborn, and an athlete mode

The scale also lists a local weather forecast. You probably won’t need that in a bathroom scale but, it’s a nice touch.

Cons:

Final Thoughts:

I didn’t think I’d ever enjoy stepping on the bathroom scale, but tracking my weight has become a healthy habit that I actually look forward to every morning.

I would say that this smart scale did help me lose weight because it kept my health in the back of my mind and forced healthier habits as I tracked myself each day.

If $150 isn’t in your budget, I would definitely recommend another alternative. I also recommend weighing yourself every day and tracking your diet to feel the most in control of your health and life.