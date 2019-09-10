Apple iPhones get new cameras, but mostly unchanged

CUPERTINO (AP) – Apple’s new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colors.

The most-expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will now have three cameras on the back, including a new, wider-angle one to squeeze more of the landscape into the picture. They start at $1,000, the same as before.

The cheaper model called the iPhone 11 will start at $700, down from $750 for the iPhone XR. It now gets two lenses instead of one. The lower price reverses a trend in which premium phones get more expensive as people upgrade them less often.

The new phones come out Sept. 20.

Apple unveiled the new phones, along with a new iPad and Apple Watch, at a product event Tuesday at its Cupertino, California.

