There’s a smart harness that enables you to detect your dog’s mood

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – These days you can put sensors everywhere.

Japanese-based Langualess is taking to things to a whole new level with the debut of its new Inupathy smart harness for dogs.

The oval-shaped device slips into the harness that is then clipped around your dog’s chest.

The device sports a heart rate monitor, onboard processor and LED display, which records and analyzes your dog’s emotional states “using an algorithm based on how a dog’s heart rate spikes when they’re stressed or anxious.”

The device then sends a corresponding color via LED lights: green for relaxed, rainbow for happy, pink for excited, purple for stressed, and beige for interested.

You can pair the device with an app to get even more analytics on your pup’s mood.

No word on when the product will start shipping to America, but for now you can get your hands on one in Japan where they’re going for about 3,980 yen, which is equal to about $37.

