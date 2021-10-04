This picture taken on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows logos of US social networks Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Users are experiencing problems using Facebook-owned products on Monday.

Downdetector received over 38,000 reports by 8:30 a.m. PT for Facebook. This jumped to over 100,000 reports within the hour. It appears to be a global outage.

About 77% of the problems are specifically with the website. Eight percent of reporting users are having issues with the app.

People trying to access facebook.com are getting an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’

For app users, the news feed isn’t loading.

Facebook responded to the outage, saying: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram outage and Whatsapp outage reports skyrocketed as well.

At its peak, Instagram had over 97,000 reported outages, according to Downdetector. Forty-four percent of the users say there are issues accessing the app.

Instagram outages have happened so frequently this year, that it takes the #3 spot for top websites experiencing the most outages in the U.S. in the past year, according to research by ToolTester. The majority of these outages were for the newsfeed.

For Whatsapp, thousands of reports are coming in from around the world. Commenters say they are impacted by the outage in places like Mexico, China and Italy.

Facebook has not yet shared a possible reason for the outages or when access may return.

This story will be updated.