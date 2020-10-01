(KRON) — Twitter was down for users reportedly across the world on Thursday morning.
According to users on downdetector.com, everyone seems to be having the same issue: Not allowing tweets to send out, and having a blank timeline.
People were reporting outages on DownDetector in California, Nevada, Florida and even Northern Europe.
Some comments include:
“Twitter tells me it’s over capacity. Nothing is loading …”
And: “How am I supposed to complain on Twitter about Twitter being down if Twitter is down?”
The problem appeared to start around 7 a.m. Pacific time.
One user in India said it was back for a second, but down again.
KRON4 was able to access Twitter again by 7:20 a.m.
Latest Stories:
- Heat Advisory: October brings triple-digit temps in Bay Area
- Newsfeed Now: Burn victim goes viral on TikTok; Sonic employees go over & beyond for 7-year-old in Arkansas
- Twitter outage reported across the world
- Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season
- Burn victim finds healing through social media trend