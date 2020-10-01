Twitter outage reported across the world

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech. The company said Friday, July 31, 2020 that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(KRON) — Twitter was down for users reportedly across the world on Thursday morning.

According to users on downdetector.com, everyone seems to be having the same issue: Not allowing tweets to send out, and having a blank timeline.

People were reporting outages on DownDetector in California, Nevada, Florida and even Northern Europe.

Some comments include:

“Twitter tells me it’s over capacity. Nothing is loading …”

And: “How am I supposed to complain on Twitter about Twitter being down if Twitter is down?”

The problem appeared to start around 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Downdetector.com on Oct. 1, 2020

One user in India said it was back for a second, but down again.

KRON4 was able to access Twitter again by 7:20 a.m.

