Twitter rolls out ‘Fleets’, expiring 24-hr posts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter has introduced its own version of expiring 24-hour posts.
Popularized by Snapchat, with Instagram and Facebook jumping on the train, Twitter is meeting the demand for short-term posts that delete on their own.
Starting Tuesday, all Twitter users will be able to post “Fleets.”
“That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah.” That’s how Twitter describes them.
Post a fleeting thought, a short video or a silly photo. Anything you might’ve kept in your drafts before, now has a place and won’t be viewable after 24 hours. You can even set a privacy level, much like Instagram’s “close friends” feature.
People watching your Fleet will be able to react with emojis or send a message. (Yes, again, just like Instagram Stories).
Check out the preview video posted by Twitter:
It’s good news for people who habitually tweet-and-delete, or use a third party program to auto-delete their tweets. Or even people who just want to keep it extra casual and a little more personal on the timeline.
Just don’t forget — screenshots are forever.
