WATCH: Atlas the humanoid robot shows off new gymnastics routine

BOSTON (KRON) – We first brought to you Atlas the humanoid robot created by Boston Dynamics last year.

The 5-foot tall, 330-pound machine can jog and jump over logs all on its own, plus it can do backflips, open doors, and lift boxes.

Well Boston Dynamics recently released a new video showing Atlas’ new and improved gymnastics routine in which it tumbles into a handstand, does carthwheels, and even a jump twist!

Yes, Atlas can do parkour!

We know most of us don’t have possess this level of athleticism, so kudos to Atlas!

Boston Dynamics says by using a newly developed optimization algorithm, this allows them to create new routines a lot faster than before and Atlas is able to complete the routine around 80% of the time, Tech Crunch reports.

Latest News Headlines: