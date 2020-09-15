What’s new? Apple Event streaming today at 10 a.m.

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo the Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Investors betting that the stock market will continue to notch gains are increasingly doing so by trading options. The volume of option contracts to buy or sell Microsoft and Tesla shares is up more than twofold from 2019, while Apple option contract volume is up more than 86%. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — We’re hours from the latest Apple Event, happening at 10 a.m.

The company already had Twitter users sending out the event hashtag — revealed to show a special effect when anyone ‘likes’ a tweet that has #AppleEvent.

In their last update over the the summer, Apple announced iOS14, iPadOS and WatchOS.

CNET reports Apple will reveal its latest devices, likely the sixth-generation Apple Watch, a new iPad, and possibly the latest iPhone.

You can watch the event on Apple’s website.

