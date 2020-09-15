What’s new? Apple Event streaming today at 10 a.m.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — We’re hours from the latest Apple Event, happening at 10 a.m.
The company already had Twitter users sending out the event hashtag — revealed to show a special effect when anyone ‘likes’ a tweet that has #AppleEvent.
In their last update over the the summer, Apple announced iOS14, iPadOS and WatchOS.
CNET reports Apple will reveal its latest devices, likely the sixth-generation Apple Watch, a new iPad, and possibly the latest iPhone.
You can watch the event on Apple’s website.
