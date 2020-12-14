YouTube, Google down: Widespread outage reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What a way to start a Monday morning.

YouTube and Google were both down early Monday, with users finding error messages and unable to access their emails or watch any videos.

A message when trying to get Gmail says:

“We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.”

According to DownDetector, 31,740 people had reported issues with Gmail by 4:07 a.m. PST, 79% having issues right at log-in.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Google said the issue should be resolved “for the vast majority of affected users.”

The outage affected other Google Suite apps like Calendar, Docs, Slides, Sheets and more.

And YouTube has the following message:

YouTube Error

DownDetector had 124,699 reports that YouTube was down shortly before 4 a.m.

Interestingly, the websites worked for those using Google Chrome browser’s ‘incognito mode.’

YouTube said they are aware of the issues and looking into it.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

The outages appear to be a worldwide issue.