Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano partners with Los Medanos College for community distribution

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — One by one student workers at Los Medanos College load up a box of food and a bag of produce into the cars of fellow students and their families.

The drive-through distribution day is an extension to the campus food pantry.

This particular program was student led. It was driven by a need the students saw, and they wanted to do something about it.

Back in 2017, concerned students teamed up with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano to create a college food pantry.

It’s since turned into the LMC Marketplace.

When the pandemic hit, the drive-through distribution began.

Los Medanos is one of 15 college pantries across the two counties the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano supports, according to Communications Director Diana Brennan.

LMC Marketplace is open twice a week, and the drive-through distribution happens once a month.

Each box given out will feed a family of four.