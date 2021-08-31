How to help Bay Area food banks for Hunger Action Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 along with the rest of Nexstar Media Group’s television stations across the country are marking Hunger Action Month in September by creating local stories and generating awareness through a promotional campaign for Feeding America’s network of food banks across the nation.

KRON4 will be airing a story each week in September featuring a local food bank and more information on how you can help.

Here are the food banks we’ll be highlighting:

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Give

Volunteer

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County

Give

Volunteer

Second Harvest Food Bank

Give

Volunteer

SF-Marin Food Bank

Give

Volunteer

To make a donation to Feeding America, you can tap or click here. 98% of all donations raised for Feeding America go directly into programs serving people in the U.S.