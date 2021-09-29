Non-profit provides free meals to those in need on Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As part of Hunger Action Month, KRON4 is shining a spotlight on local programs that help people in need one meal at a time.

It’s just a short drive on the Bay Bridge but it can feel far removed from the city that’s why the tight knit community has banded together.

One Treasure Island is a non-profit that has been providing essential services to residents there since the mid -90’s and they have really stepped up during the pandemic.

It takes an island to save an island, that’s why after the pandemic took a financial toll on local residents, a non-profit called ‘One Treasure Island’ got a half a million dollar grant from the Crank Start Foundation to provide free meals five days a week to whoever may be in need, at times serving up to 500 meals every week.

“We’ve got a nice, fun, uplifting vibe out there where they can grab their food and take it back to their families. People are really grateful and very happy,” Chantel Ginochio said.

They’re making it all happen with the help of two local restaurants, a food truck and a pantry.

Co-owner of ‘Mersea Restaurant,’ Meesun Boice, said when they chose Treasure Island to call home they made a commitment to uplift low-income residents around them by providing jobs.

As if running a restaurant wasn’t hard enough, her partners along with Aracely Restaurant put more on their plate to further give back by putting in long hours for a good cause.

“Must confess it is exhausting, but again it’s a labor of love and this is one of the biggest programs that we have participated in and I think that it’s wonderful to see a community come together,” Boice said.

Since June, One Treasure Island has served up 60,000 meals and it doesn’t end here.

The program is set to run through June 2022.

People can keep looking forward to Meal Kit Mondays, Food Pantry Tuesdays, and Food Truck Saturdays between noon and 2 p.m.

In addition to the ready-made dinners at both restaurants on Wednesday and Thursdays.

Boice says she hopes this will also serve as an inspiration to other communities.