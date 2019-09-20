Flying Tails: Animals make trek to Bay Area from Central Valley to find a home

FRESNO (KRON) — In this edition of Flying Tails, KRON4’s Ken Wayne takes a trip down to Fresno to bring unwanted dogs and cats to the Bay Area in hopes of finding them their forever homes.

Brenda Hill with Fresno Humane Animal Services says some of the animals have been in foster homes for months, hoping to be adopted.

“They’ve been going out to adoption events for months and haven’t been adopted, so we have very high hopes that they’re going to hit the Bay Area and get adopted,” she said.

Hill is talking about two dogs in particular: Rosebud and Peggy.

She said Rosebud is the hardest pup to find a home for.

“She’s a little tan chihuahua and they’re a dime a dozen here,” Hill said.

The two dogs are joining nine cats on a journey to the Bay Area where there’s a far greater chance of them being adopted.

“So we have the Central Valley transfer coalition and this gives us, along with two other shelters in the Bay Area, an amazing relationship with shelters that are overcrowded in the Central Valley,” said Krista Herman with the San Francisco SPCA.

She said the partnership allows the San Francisco SPCA to transport Central Valley animals to the Bay Area and increase their chances of adoption.

Once in the air on the way to the Bay Area, the animals settle down.

The kitties start to drift off to sleep.

Even Rosebud and Peggy seem content.

In about an hour, the plane is on the ground and the animals are set on a red carpet next to the plane — a taste of royal welcome they’re about to receive.

Pet Food Express has sponsored the Bay Area Pet Fair for the last nine years and that’s where the animals are headed.

It attracts 100,000 visitors per year.

This is the first time stray pets have been flown in for the event.

“I was standing in the booth when they were brought over in the van from your flight and people were just excited that these animals in need were flown up specially for this,” said Mike Murray with Pet Food Express. “And I want to say those animals that were brought up in the plane were probably adopted within an hour.”

Even little Rosebud and Peggy found new homes.

More animals from Fresno were driven in.

“They had 50 animals on site this weekend. They went home empty. They had no animals left at all,” Murray said. “They just said this weekend amounted to probably a month’s worth of adoptions at their shelter.”

Of the 2,000 animals that were up for adoption at last weekend’s event, 1,603 were adopted and 300 adoptions are still being processed