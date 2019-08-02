Flying Tails: Bay Area shelters partner with Central Valley to rescue dogs

FRESNO (KRON) — If you’re looking for a rescue dog or cat, you’ll find them in Fresno.

That’s where KRON4’s Ken Wayne is headed with Grace Reddy from the San Francisco SPCA.

“They don’t have access to veterinary care. They may not have access to those education programs. So we know that the next step is to reach those people in those areas,” Reddy said.

While almost every animal available for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA finds a home, animals in Fresno have a far greater chance of being euthanized than released.

In fact as recently as 2012, seven out of ten dogs and eight of every ten cats were put down — the highest kill rate of any county in California.

“It’s low income and if you’re choosing between putting food on the table for your family and for your pet often it’s the pets who go,” Reddy said.

They landed at Downtown Fresno’s Chandler Airport, just a few minutes away from the Fresno Humane Animal Services Shelter.

Waiting was an air conditioned van with 15 dogs ready for a life saving ride.

It’s in the high 90s and it’s not even noon yet.

So they get to work loading them into the plane as fast as possible.

The San Francisco SPCA has joined with Silicon Valley and Marin to help animal shelters in Fresno, Tulare and Kings County by taking on some of the dogs and cats that otherwise would be put down.

“It’s a transfer partnership that gets animals from one area where there’s too many to another where there’s definitely homes waiting for them,” said Brenda Mitchell with the Fresno Humane Animal Services. “We’re all learning from one another. We thought we’d be teaching . We’re learning too.”

Only nine dogs are able to fit in the plane.

Some of the dogs had microchips, but their owners couldn’t be found.

Within three or four days these dogs will get check ups, be neutered or spayed and be ready for adoption.

Fewer dogs and cats are being euthanized and more are being adopted and education on how to stem the tide of unwanted pets is spreading.

Sometimes the only thanks these workers get is from the faces of the animals they save.

