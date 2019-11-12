Flying Tails: Big Bear in the Fall

BIG BEAR (KRON) – If you want to experience the best of the changing Fall colors, most will say, you have to head to the mountains.

In this episode of Flying Tails, KRON4’s Ken Wayne flew to the mountains of Southern California where hikers, boaters, and Hollywood have found a home.

Flying across Southern California generally means flying across desert, until you get to the San Bernardino Mountains.

Nestled among the 8,000-foot peaks is Big Bear Lake and a nice paved runway.

A rental Jeep was waiting on the ground for Carole, Mango, and Ken who were off to explore the mountain resort town.

They stopped in Big Bear Village, a cluster of shops and restaurants, and grabbed a bite at Nottingham’s, which is one of the many dog-friendly hot spots.

Night fell and Mango tucked into his bed, Carole and Ken hit the town for the biggest party around.

Octoberfest in Big Bear has been going strong for 49-years and runs from September to early November. They caught it on one of the busiest Saturday nights of the year.

Carole and Ken found some beers and joined the party. Some blurry still images fall short of illustrating the full effect of spilling beer mugs, loud sing-alongs, and shedded inhibitions.

The next day they hit the backroads in search of a hidden gem called ‘Bluff Lake.’

After some hit and miss with the GPS, they hiked down a trail and finally found it — a small blue lake surrounded by pine trees and the gold, orange and red of cottonwoods, aspens and oaks.

One little spot was discovered where they could activate “Mango Cam” and let him explore the water.

The real water adventure is down at Holloway’s Marina, next to the pirate ship.

Carole and Ken headed out on Big Bear Lake on a pontoon boat.

Big Bear Lake is man-made and is about seven miles long and a mile across.

John Wayne, Elvis Presley, and Roy Rogers and many more all shot movies here.

Time on the lake came to an end and it was time to head to the airport to bid farewell.

The next time you’re near the San Bernardino Mountains, plan a stop in a mountain oasis above the desert in Big Bear.