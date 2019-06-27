Flying Tails: Coalinga Dog Rescue

COALINGA (KRON) — There is a quiet group of aviators who are doing some good work to help pets. The group is called “Pilots N Paws.”

KRON4’s Ken Wayne and his wife were able to make a “Pilots N Paws” flight to rescue some dogs from the Central Valley — About 185 miles to the town of Coalinga, where they would do their biggest dog flight yet.

The volunteer organization links animal shelters and pilots to move lost or injured pets to safe places.

This time they picked up seven dogs — Four of them puppies which could be Pyrenees lab mixes.

They were found in a box on a local road.

“It was almost dark and I pulled around a corner and there they were,” Christy Mapel said, who found the puppies. “There was puppies right in the middle of the road. In the middle of the road? In the middle of the road.”

They were brought to the local animal shelter.

“We don’t have very many resources here so it’s great that you guys are able to help,” Amanda Griffin, an animal shelter volunteer, said. “I honestly don’t know. It’s really hard to find help.”

Two other puppies were picked up, in addition to a poodle, Gracie, who suffered a broken leg and dislocated hip after being hit by a car in Fresno — She really captured their hearts.

Gracie is going to get surgery in the Bay Area.

All seven dogs were loaded up and anxious to get to Santa Rosa where they’ll be picked up by the folks at Dogma Animal Rescue.

What anxiety the dogs had on the ground dissipates in the air — Within minutes the other dogs are calming down and even falling asleep.

Less than two hours later, they were on the ground in Santa Rosa and help has arrived.

The flight crew from Sonoma Jet Center pitched in to help move the dogs from the plane to the car.

Pups left in the middle of a road, a poodle hit by a car and thanks to dedicated volunteers, there’s a brighter future ahead for all of these animals.