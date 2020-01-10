Flying Tails: Dog-friendly trip to the Sierra

TRUCKEE (KRON) — A lot of people are heading to the Sierra for some winter fun and many of them like to bring their four-legged companions.

KRON4’s Ken Wanye shows us what it’s like to fly to a dog-friendly destination near Lake Tahoe in this segment of Flying Tails.

Most Northern Californians know Blue Canyon as the spot where TV news crews stand in the snow to talk about…the snow.

What many people don’t know is that there’s a runway there.

At 5,283 feet, almost exactly one mile in elevation, there’s a nice hidden airfield sitting among the pine trees.

It’s a perfect place to activate Ken’s onboard cameras for the 26.7 mile trip over Donner Pass to Truckee Airport.

Carole, Mango and Ken go full throttle for take off, heading on a slight uphill incline on the 3,300 foot long runway.

The big surprise, especially for drivers, is that you fly right over Interstate 80 just seconds after lift off.

Within a couple of minutes, they’re heading east past the dam and reservoir at Lake Spaulding.

Carole takes pictures while Ken keeps an eye on the terrain.

It’s almost always a little bumpy going over the Sierra.



Ken has his head on a swivel looking for other aircraft.

At times Carole and Ken look like a couple of meerkats, making sure all’s clear.

Soon they’re flying over Donner Lake and beginning their descent into Truckee.

The airport is in the Truckee Meadows, a wide flat space with plenty of room.

Ken turns for final on runway 29, landing into the wind toward the west.

And considering the bumpy conditions moments earlier, Ken pretty much greased the landing.

They taxi past the heavy iron of private jets to the transient parking area for the little guys like them.

“What is that Mango? Want to play in the snow?”

Freed from the plane, Mango heads off on a mission of discovery.

While there’s plenty of snow on the nearby ski slopes, there’s not much snow in Truckee.

They take a ride share into town to grab a bite to eat and run unto Olive, Waffles and Lulu from San Francisco out for a walk.

“We actually come up here quite a bit because of the dog friendly appeal,” Natalie Martins, of San Francisco, explains. “We typically walk everywhere which is really nice.”

Ken and crew eventually settle down at a patio at “Old Town Tap.”

At the time, it’s 39 degrees but there are heat lamps and the sun is shining so it’s not too bad.

Downtown Truckee is a great place to walk, especially with your dog.

Mango seemed to make friends everywhere he wandered.

Historic buildings house all kinds of gift and clothing shops, art galleries, bars and restaurants.

So bring your dog, your appetite, and your sense of adventure when you launch your winter adventure to Truckee.

