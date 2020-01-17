Flying Tails: Experiencing the fun of Las Vegas with your furry companion

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas touts itself as the entertainment capital of the world — for all members of the family.

For many, their family includes their pets.

In this edition of Flying Tails, KRON4’s Ken Wayne takes a look at how furry family members can enjoy vegas.

He checked in to one of the newest and hippest mega resorts in Las Vegas, Aria.

“We want them to have the Vegas experience and enjoy themselves while they’re here too,” said Brian Lagomarsino with MGM Resorts.

He’s talking about the four legged guests.

Yes, dogs are not only welcome at many Las Vegas hotels, they’re given the royal treatment.

“The dogs get a treat and the guests don’t get a treat when they check in, so there is a little bit of a difference that way,” said Chief Concierge Michael Hogan.

During the trip, they found a stout, bossy lady in a tutu named Bailey turning heads as she sashayed through the casino.

“Everybody travels with their dogs. Big and small, Hollywood, sports, entertainers travel with them and they can stay at Aria, they can stay at any of our properties down the strip and be comfortable here,” Lagomarsino said.

Follow the paw prints to the spot — it’s the mini park where dogs can take care of business.

There are other parks nearby for hiking and other outdoor adventures, including the mountains at Red Rock we had flown over a short time earlier.

Inside you’ll find rooms with a view, including some great looks over the Las Vegas Strip and nearby McCarran airport.

If you’re lucky, you’ll catch a full moon and passing jet.

When it’s time to step out and do the vegas party thing, the hotel will make sure your pet is safe.

“A concierge will actually go up to the room, check in on the dog. Take a picture of the dog and text it to you and let you know the dog’s ok,” Hogan said.

You can buy a gift box filled with treats and toys to keep you fur baby content for a while and for longer absences you can arrange to have someone take your dog for a walk.

It’s a new age in dog friendly adventures and the hip hotels are catering to clients who want to bring every member of their family on their Vegas adventures.

“They want to come here. They want to have a good time while they’re in Vegas and they want to have fun with their dogs too,” Hogan said.

