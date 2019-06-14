Flying Tails: Mammoth Lakes

MAMMOTH LAKE (KRON) — When Bay Area residents head to the mountains, one of the most popular destinations is Lake Tahoe.

In this edition of “Flying Tails,” KRON4’s Ken Wayne flies to an alternative to Lake Tahoe that’s a lot less crowded.

Once touching down on the long runway at Mammoth Airport, within minutes Ken, Carole and Mango were on the road, heading to a place called Convict Lake.

The lake got its name after a group of inmates escaped from the Nevada State Prison in 1871 and holed up here.

The lake had everything Mango likes most in life: Clean water and sticks.

In fact, 13-year-old Mango got so tuckered out, he had to be carried to the nearby convict lake resort, a popular wedding venue.

The next day Ken, Carole and Mango head to Hot Creek, which is famous for its fly fishing.

