Flying Tails: Meet the ‘Sky Chick’

(KRON) – Summertime is when many people take long road trips. One woman is taking that idea to a whole new level.

In this edition of “Flying Tails,” we introduce you to a seasoned traveler who calls herself the “Sky Chick”.

Ramona Cox has made a name for herself in the flying world.

She’s been on the cover of flying magazines, traveling to remote backcountry airstrips across the west.

“I sleep in my plane because I can put a full-size bed back there or I sleep in a tent,” Ramona said.

Alone in the wild.

“There is nothing stinkier than bear slobber,” Ramona said.

She can even squeeze a small inflatable boat in her plane living off the fish she catches.

KRON4’s Ken Wayne met Ramona at Mercey Hot Springs, a rustic resort with a dirt airstrip off Interstate-5 near Los Banos.

She was just ten when her mother died of cancer.

Ramona says that made her understand how short life can be and she wanted to live to the fullest, pushing her personal boundaries.

To add a touch of femininity to her outdoorsy lifestyle, she put lipstick on the front of her plane.

“As far as women’s empowerment all I can say is, don’t think about the fact that you’re a woman. Just do it,” Ramona said.

Now she’s on a new adventure, switching from her plane to a tricked out RV and heading to the same backcountry locations, this time on the ground.

“It’s so rare that you have mid airs. Compared to if you do the math and look at how many accidents there are on the road. I mean that’s what’s scary,” Ramona said.

Beyond bears, there are other concerns for a solo female traveler.

She has cameras mounted on her RV, recording everything around her and she’s linked with satellite communication.

“We kind of made it as secure as something could possibly be because I’m a female by myself. I’m not saying I’m not armed,” Ramona said.

At five-foot and less than 100 pounds, she’s still quite capable of taking care of herself far from help.

Ramona is in Oshkosh, Wisconsin right now for the big Oshkosh air show.

She gives seminars on outdoor travel, both by air and on the ground and will be on the road all year.