Flying Tails: Napa pet pantry offers support for animals during pandemic

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic have not only taken their toll on people… but also on pets.

A North Bay animal sanctuary has stepped up its efforts to help.

A steady line of cars paraded through the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.

These are families in need, and their pets are part of the family.

“What a great time now that we’re not working you know. Get any kind of help we can get,” said pet owner Luke Ramirez.

“You’ve got the food banks. You’ve got the food drives. But not very many people think about providing the pet food, and the animals need just the same thing we do,” Brenda Burke said.

Jameson Humane has been providing free pet food and supplies for more than five years. Notably during the wildfires that devastated Northern California last Summer.

The pandemic has brought new pain and hardship, and this bi-weekly giveaway is easing the suffering.

“We have two pets at home. We have a cat and we have a dog. We care about those,” pet owner Cesar Hernadez.

When asked if the pet drive makes a big difference Gabriella Arbala said, “Of course. Absolutely! During a really hard time for everyone. Especially for the dogs and cats, a really hard time.”

“Probably 80,000 meals we’ve provided for cats and dogs since we started in April. So it’s a real need in the community,” Brenda Burke said.

And it’s not just food. Pet beds, blankets, collars and toys are also donated by local suppliers.

It’s become so popular and needed that surrounding counties and agencies are reaching out to Jameson to learn how they can set up their own pet food pantries to help animals in need.

“I believe that this pantry, similar to something like this will be a real integral part for another county, other people, other communities to create.”

The pet food drive-throughs will continue on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 2 to 4 pm at the Crosswalk Community Church.

