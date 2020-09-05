Flying Tails: Patches the Pygmy goat flies to new home

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – In this week’s Flying Tails segment, KRON4’s Ken Wayne flies an animal he has never carried before and he does it in some challenging conditions.

The wildfires were causing visibility issues because of the smoke but that didn’t stop them from transporting an adorable little goat.

Ken met the Upton family in the parking lot of the Whiteman Airport in Los Angeles with their little goat, Patches.

This 10-year-old Pygmy goat has been with the family since he was just eight weeks old.

“He’s been like our little baby dog, basically. Like a puppy. Follows us around, he’s just a sweet little guy. So why do you have to let him go? We are moving from our horse property and relocating into a duplex,” Susan Upton said.

Patches was a Christmas surprise for Susan’s son Von.

“It’s pretty hard to let him go but I’m just glad he’s going to go to a home that is going to love him and take care of him,” Von said.

It was time to get Patches to the plane and that meant trying to hustle him past the unsuspecting office staff at the airport office.

The next challenge, getting this 40-plus pound goat into a cage in the back seat.

The next question: How’s Patches going to handle the take off?

The answer: no problem.

The visibility was great heading over the mountains near the Grapevine but that changed once we crossed into the Central Valley.

Smoke was everywhere.

They flew toward Modesto to avoid the fire tankers battling the SCU Complex fires and saw a huge plume of smoke from more than 50 miles away, towering above our 8,500 foot cruising altitude.

Three hours after leaving LA, they touched down in Petaluma, where rescuers lined the airport fence to welcome their newest resident.

Patches handled the flight like a pro and a short time later he was at his new home – Wonder Farm Sanctuary in Penngrove.

The founder says she made sure the family that surrendered Patches knew he’s in good hands.

