Flying Tails: River flying with back country pilots

(KRON) — This is the kind of flying that makes you feel like a kid on a roller coaster.

In this week’s Flying Tails, KRON4’s Ken Wayne went up with four guys who spend many of their weekends doing this: Flying their little planes with big tires in places where there are no airports or even anything close to a runway.

The planes are built to land just about anywhere and can stop in less than the length of a football field, even on a gravel bar on the Sacramento River.

“We ask permission first and we only land where we’re supposed to otherwise we’ll get in trouble,” said Backcountry Pilot Alex Di Sessa.

Di Sessa got the bug for this kind of flying after a trip to Alaska. He saw planes going into back country places he didn’t think planes could go.

“I think aviation in general enables us to have so much freedom and go places that we haven’t been before,” he said.

He found other pilots who share this passion and even a corporate pilot who steps out of his gulf stream for this.

“I’ve told a lot of the guys I fly with [that] this airplane empty weighs 850 pound. Most jet drivers think they can fly anything and I tell them this will humble you very quickly,” said corporate pilot Jeff Pursue.

You have to know what your plane can and can’t do and how to handle it.

You need to survey your flying and landing and take off areas while watching out for power lines and other potential dangers.

“There are a lot of places you can’t go and there are places you can go. There’s an app and a mini database you can look at where’s public land.”

They have cameras to document every spectacular shot. It seems wherever they show up, even in the most remote places across the west, people find them.

Backcountry Pilot Gary Rudolph often takes his 12-year-old son.

Some can use kit planes — you can put them together yourself for as little as $30,000 or you can buy one already built for double that or more.

