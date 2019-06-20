Livermore Airports hosts AOPA Fly-In event

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Hundreds of pilots and their planes will be descending on the Livermore Airport this Friday and Saturday.

They are here for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Fly-In event.

The event, which draws pilots from across the West Coast, will feature a variety of exhibits and demonstrations for both pilots and non-pilots alike.

There will be aircraft on display hosting the latest aviation technology, flying demonstrations and a chance to look inside the cockpit.

“These events we produce are great spaces for both pilots, for their families and friends, but also for folks that are interested in aviation,” according to the AOPA. “Enthusiasts who want to come out to the airport, learn about flying, discover what they can do to become a pilot and these kinds of things.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, kicks off Friday morning with a pancake breakfast.

