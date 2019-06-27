Old-Fashioned California Christmas in the Sierra Foothills

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (KRON) – Some people like to go to the city for the holidays, and some people like to go to the country.

KRON4’s Ken Wayne took a flight to the Sierra Foothills for a bite of an old-fashioned California Christmas.

Maybe it was the anticipation of knowing the sweetness that waited for us on the ground that made the clouds appear a little more like wisps of cotton candy above the Sierra Foothills of Tuolumne County.

It’s always a treat to visit the gold country but this time it will be a literal treat.

First, a landing at Columbia Airport. The three-hour drive from the Bay Area, reduced to less than an hour flight, thanks to the convenience of an airstrip.

The few minutes walk it takes to get into town takes you back 170 years.

Columbia is a dog-friendly place and there are no cars, so you walk or take the stagecoach.

There are lots to see that invite you to stop and linger, such as the blacksmith shop, the old jail, the hotel, the saloon, and ‘Nelson’s Candy Kitchen.’

It has been owned by the same family for generations and they still do something that’s almost impossible to find in California — They make their candy canes by hand.

You can take a tour of Nelson’s Kitchen and even get to learn how to make candy canes but you’ll have to plan ahead for next year.

Nelson’s Candy Kitchen is located in Columbia, Sonora and Murphy’s.