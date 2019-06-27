Wet winter brings super bloom to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KRON) – The long, wet winter is coming to a dramatic and colorful close in parts of California — wildflowers are in bloom up and down the state.

One of the most spectacular blooms in the country is taking place in the desert of San Diego County.

The vast desert surrounding Borrego Springs in San Diego County is a lot greener than usual but even from a vantage high above the ground, it’s impossible to see the explosion of color down below.

For that, you have to get face to face, inches away from one of the best springtime performances in all of nature.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is the largest park of its kind in the country.

More than 600,000 acres that’s turned from beige and brown to vivid orange, white and purple with flowers bearing names like Sand Verbena, Desert Sunflower, and Jimson Weed.

Every year is different — Too hot or cold, too wet or dry, even too windy can limit the bloom. This year, well, it’s one of the best.

Super blooms are rare, even though there was one in 2017, but a double bloom?

Kids and adults all clamoring across the desert, still cool enough for a light jacket, just to take pictures and mingle in the middle of fields that look like they were splashed with paint.

There’s more to see.

A drive around Borrego takes you by the Galleta Meadows and the fascinating metal sculptures of Ricardo Breceda.

A towering serpent breaks the desert sand and a giant scorpion faces off against a mammoth grasshopper.

Borrego Springs benefactor Dennis Avery left dozens of metal creatures scattered across the desert.

The town of 3,500 doubles in the winter with snowbirds fleeing cold weather and when these flowers bloom, even more visitors arrive.