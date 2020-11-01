Bay Area restaurants impress Michelin Guide inspectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The official list of 2020 Michelin Stars is on hold due to the pandemic.
Instead, Michelin Guide held a virtual charity event that revealed 25 restaurants in California that left an impression on inspectors.
Six of those restaurants are in the Bay Area!
Tony’s Seafood
From the Inspector’s Notebook:
“Under the ownership of Hog Island Oyster Co., this charming spot offers a casual but nonetheless delicious foray into pristine-quality seafood caught or harvested in local waters.”
Aziza
From the Inspector’s Notebook:
“Aziza’s return has been heartily greeted by SF diners. Chef Mourad Lahlou is renowned for weaving California staples into his fresh take on Moroccan fare.”
Tacos Oscar
From the Inspector’s Notebook:
“Tacos Oscar has found a home, though brick and mortar might not be the right words since the space is mainly outdoors and constructed with cleverly stacked and colored shipping containers. From co-owners Oscar Michel and Jake Weiss, the menus is focused on their namesake with everything made in-house daily.”
Los Carnalitos
From the Inspector’s Notebook:
“This family-run spot delivers a taste of Mexico City, with delicacies like huaraches and quesadilla de huitlacoche. Here, quesadillas are made from house-made tortillas, so try the one filled with squash blossom, queso fresco and tomatillo salsa.”
Brotzeit Lokal
From the Inspector’s Notebook:
“Open for years, tucked away and on the water; the name translates, to “bread-time” and the menu offers Bavarian fare with an emphasis on quality. Sausages are made from scratch at an offsite kitchen and the pretzels are from a local bakery. The impressive beer program focuses on small German and Austrian family breweries, monastery microbrews plus a few additional local options.”
Shelby’s
From the Inspector’s Notebook:
“Swanky Selby’s is headed by the very talented Chef Mark Sullivan and chef de cuisine Jason Pringle. Elegant American classic fare is the focus, as is the farm-to-table ethos via produce from the group’s own farm, SMIP Ranch.”
