Bay Area restaurants impress Michelin Guide inspectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The official list of 2020 Michelin Stars is on hold due to the pandemic.

Instead, Michelin Guide held a virtual charity event that revealed 25 restaurants in California that left an impression on inspectors.

Six of those restaurants are in the Bay Area!

Tony’s Seafood

From the Inspector’s Notebook:

“Under the ownership of Hog Island Oyster Co., this charming spot offers a casual but nonetheless delicious foray into pristine-quality seafood caught or harvested in local waters.”

Aziza

From the Inspector’s Notebook:

“Aziza’s return has been heartily greeted by SF diners. Chef Mourad Lahlou is renowned for weaving California staples into his fresh take on Moroccan fare.”

Tacos Oscar

From the Inspector’s Notebook:

“Tacos Oscar has found a home, though brick and mortar might not be the right words since the space is mainly outdoors and constructed with cleverly stacked and colored shipping containers. From co-owners Oscar Michel and Jake Weiss, the menus is focused on their namesake with everything made in-house daily.”

Los Carnalitos

From the Inspector’s Notebook:

“This family-run spot delivers a taste of Mexico City, with delicacies like huaraches and quesadilla de huitlacoche. Here, quesadillas are made from house-made tortillas, so try the one filled with squash blossom, queso fresco and tomatillo salsa.”

Brotzeit Lokal

From the Inspector’s Notebook:

“Open for years, tucked away and on the water; the name translates, to “bread-time” and the menu offers Bavarian fare with an emphasis on quality. Sausages are made from scratch at an offsite kitchen and the pretzels are from a local bakery. The impressive beer program focuses on small German and Austrian family breweries, monastery microbrews plus a few additional local options.”

Shelby’s

From the Inspector’s Notebook:

“Swanky Selby’s is headed by the very talented Chef Mark Sullivan and chef de cuisine Jason Pringle. Elegant American classic fare is the focus, as is the farm-to-table ethos via produce from the group’s own farm, SMIP Ranch.”

