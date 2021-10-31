4 Your Health: Enjoy Pumpkin for More Youthful Skin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sunday is Halloween and with the abundance of jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin patch attractions, it’s pretty evident that pumpkins are officially in season. Other than carving up your favorite pumpkin, here are some healthy ways to eat America’s beloved fall vegetable.

What’s to Love About Pumpkin

Pumpkins are packed with anti-aging nutrition and are a versatile vegetable. You can cook it, soup it, bake it, sweeten it, or just eat their seeds! Pumpkin for breakfast? Lunch? Dinner? Yes, yes, and yes!

What Makes Pumpkin a “Fountain-of-Youth” Food

Pumpkin contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for firm, youthful and healthy skin. Here’s what’s good in them:

Vitamin A

Rebuilds body tissues.

Helps control sebum (oil) productions that lubricates the skin. Dry, scaly skin is a sign of vitamin A deficiency.

Destroys free radicals* that attack the skin’s elastin and collagen (the vital components of youthful firm skin).

*Free radicals are unstable atoms that can damage cells, causing illness and aging.

2. Vitamin E

Promotes vitamin A absorption.

Increases the flow of oxygen to the skin, which speeds healing.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Keep the skin moist and resilient.

Ways to Enjoy Pumpkin

BEVERAGE: Pineapple Pumpkin Smoothie — To make fruit smoothies a healthy “meal in a glass”, be sure to make it a balanced beverage by adding a vegetable, protein, and healthy fat. These components will help keep you satisfied longer.

BREAKFAST: Pumpkin Nut Belgian Waffles or Pancakes — Chopped walnuts add a healthy dose of skin-loving omega-3’s to whole grain waffles. Instead of syrup, top waffles with naturally sweet, cooked spiced apples.

SNACK: Pumpkin bars/muffins are delicious and nutritious any time!

SOUP: Roasted Kabocha and Apple Soup — Kabocha (Japanese pumpkin) has a fluffy texture a sweet flavor. Sprinkle soup with pepitas (a good source of omega-3s). Kabocha is sweeter than butternut squash and tastes like a mix of sweet potato and pumpkin.

ENTREE: Pumpkin Marinara Over Spaghetti Squash — Super easy to make and super rich in skin-loving ingredients. Just add some pumpkin purée to your favorite marinara.

DESSERT: Pumpkin Bark — Handmade extreme dark chocolate with roasted pepitas and almonds.

The Takeaway: After the Halloween festivities are over, don’t forget about pumpkins until the Thanksgiving pumpkin pie. Eat them at any meal throughout the year, both fresh and frozen, and enjoy their skin healthy benefits!

Pineapple Pumpkin Smoothie (recipe)

1/2 cup organic pumpkin purée, canned or fresh

1 medium banana

1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/4 cup soft or firm tofu (Soft tofu is lighter, but you can use denser “firm” tofu which contains more protein.)

100% pure pineapple juice (add the amount for desired consistency)

Ice cubes, if desired

Directions: Toss all ingredients in a blender and enjoy!

Karen Owoc, ACSM-CEP, ACSM/ACS-CET, is an author and clinical exercise physiologist in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center and private medical fitness consultant and health educator. karenowoc.com