4 Your Health: What to Eat for Good Gut Health

In a previous segment on the effects of an unhealthy gut, a ‘malfunctioning gut’ can affect your immune system and overall health, and what you eat influences the state of your gut microbiome. Here are some tips to help guide you through the maze of what to eat for optimal gut health and longevity.

What Should You Feed Your Gut Bacteria?

Nutrition has a strong influence on the diversity and composition of your microbiome, that is, whether it stays healthy or not. Your “gut bugs” love probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols. Gut microbiome is home to all the bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract (intestines).

1. Probiotics are good bacteria for your gut and found in food. They can help the good bacteria stay in balance, so they’re not outnumbered by the bad ones, and help strengthen the immune system and improve gut health. Probiotic sources include:

Foods with live bacterial cultures, i.e., lactobacillus and bifidobacteria (such as yogurt, kefir, and aged cheeses)

Fermented plant foods, i.e., kimchi, sauerkraut, tempeh, miso, kombucha*, pickled vegetables (such as onions, gherkins)

* Kombucha, also known as “mushroom tea” or “tea fungus”, is a fermented green or black tea that forms live bacteria from the fermentation process.

2. Prebiotics help the bacteria grow. Think fiber! High-fiber foods most beneficial to gut microbiome. Prebiotic sources include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, such as:

Wheat, oats

Bananas, berries

Onions, garlic, leeks

Beans, peas, lentils, soybeans

Roots and tubers (e.g., carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, Jerusalem artichokes)

Prebiotic Diet and Weight Loss

Studies have shown that a prebiotic diet can improve the body’s gut bacteria profile, which can benefit weight loss and conditions associated with obesity, such as insulin resistance. These changes in the gut microbiome are linked to caloric intake, blood sugar, insulin, satiety hormones, as well as cholesterol and triglyceride accumulation.

3. Polyphenols are beneficial compounds found in many plant foods and are packed with antioxidants. Polyphenol sources include:

Fruits and vegetables

Herbs, spices

Tea, red wine

Dark cocoa

Sample Meals for a Healthy Gut

Don’t eat the same thing day after day. Eat a variety of nutrient-dense and fiber-dense foods.

Breakfast:

Greek yogurt with blueberries, raw nuts/seeds

Smoothie with soy milk, apple (include the skin), handful of both berries and spinach leaves, one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds

Oatmeal with cinnamon and grated apple

Lunch:

Leafy green salad with tomatoes, beans, cucumber, peppers topped with hummus

Mixed vegetable bean soup

Dinner:

Salmon and steamed or roasted vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, bok choy

Spiralized zucchini or edamame pasta topped with lentil marinara sauce

The Takeaway: Eliminate highly processed, refined foods that are not only low in fiber, but generally high in fat and/or sugar. If you take a probiotic supplement, be sure it is a multi-strain probiotic.

Karen Owoc, ACSM-CEP, ACSM/ACS-CET, is an author and clinical exercise physiologist in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center and private medical fitness consultant and health educator. karenowoc.com