SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for something to cook on St. Patrick’s Day?

Corned beef sandwiches are traditionally consumed on St. Patrick’s Day.

Author of cookbook “Take Me to The Vineyard” Leslie Dabney will show you how to make corned beef sandwiches — Irish style.

Dabney gives her tips on how to make a delicious corned beef sandwich.

Tips for Making Corned Beef

Buy the bottom round cut, not the flay cut of corned beef. It has more flavor. Cook low and slow — Dabney recommends putting the corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage into a crockpot filled with water to cook 6-8 hours on medium. Let the meat rest for 15 minutes before slicing then cut it against the grain.

Ingredients

2 slices of sourdough bread

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of Russian dressing

2 slices of Swiss cheese

1/4 cup of coleslaw

4 oz. of corned beef, cooked, sliced

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (if serving warm)

Dabney says the sandwich could be either cold or warmed up.

Cold Sandwich: Spread Russian dressing on one slice of bread and layer Swiss cheese, corned beef and coleslaw. Spread Dijon mustard on the other slice and top the sandwich.

Warm Sandwich: Drizzle extra virgin olive oil on the bottom of both slices of bread before you assemble. Put the stacked sandwich onto a grill pan and weigh in down or on a panini press for 3 minutes per side.

Dabney suggests a light red wine with the sandwich, such as a Grenache or Pinot Noir.

Dabney is a cookbook author based in Livermore Valley Wine Country.

Her passion is creating delicious, fresh, and easy recipes, according to her website.

