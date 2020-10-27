1 tests positive for COVID-19 after Gilroy high school party

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – School officials in Gilroy are urging students to get tested for COVID-19 after at least one person who went to a big party tested positive.

Students at both Christopher High School on Santa Teresa Blvd. and Gilroy High on 10th Street are impacted.

It’s not clear how many people may have been exposed to the coronavirus, but school officials in conjunction with the county health department are encouraging all students between the age of 14 and 18 to be tested.

There were approximately 200 people at the private residence on October 16th.

64 people were tested on Saturday at a special test center set up to screen people who attended the party. Many of those in attendance at the party participate in sports.

The district says all sport conditioning has been suspended going forward. The potential exposures are especially concerning since infection and positivity rates are trending higher in Gilroy than elsewhere in the county, says county health’s betty duoung.

“Our mission is to limit the transmission of COVID, especially in areas that are seeing a disproportionate impact. So we responded immediately by setting up an additional testing resource that was communicated to all the families of students that attended this party, said Betty Duong with the Santa Clara County health department.

State guidelines llow multi-household gatherings outdoors, but are limited to three households so long as they wear masks and follow other safety precautions designed to stem the spread of the virus.

