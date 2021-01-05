100+ COVID-19 cases confirmed at Daly City nursing home

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Concerns are high about a possible COVID outbreak at the St. Francis Convalescent Pavilion, a skilled nursing facility in Daly City.

“We’re concerned the facility is not doing enough to protect its residents,” said a woman who prefers to remain anonymous.

She says her uncle is in the facility, and since Christmas, the number of COVID cases has jumped from 9 to more than 85.

“How does a facility allow the rate of infection to magnify so quickly in a small number of days. What is the facility doing to mitigate the spread in their facility?”

The state’s skilled nursing facility dashboard shows 88 residents at the facility currently have COVID-19 as well as 24 health care workers.

“We’re really concerned it will cause a lot of death in that facility, and we are growing immensely concerned about our uncle’s safety.

Officials with the facility would not confirm the numbers.

Statement from facility

Officials with the facility all confirm they are in communication with public health officials at the state level and the county of San Mateo but did not elaborate on what is exactly being done.

Latest Stories: